Throwdown 19 Artist Jimmie Allen Makes Magic With New Music Video!
The music video for 'Make Me Want To' is pure MAGIC.
May 23, 2019
Throwdown 19 Artist, Jimmie Allen combined his ideas from his favorite movies for this AWESOME video!
Jimmie's new song 'Make Me Want To' has a REALLY awesome music video! The inspiration for the video came from some of his favorite movies, Harry Potter, Notebook, and anyting Disney.
How cool is that video??
We CANNOT wait to see Jimmie at Throwdown 19!! Get your tickets HERE!!!!!