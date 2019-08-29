Throwdown 19 Is THIS Sunday! If You're Like Me, You Get Sunburnt EASY! Here Is Your Guide To Throwdown Sunscreen.

Throwdown 19 is THIS SUNDAY! The weather is going to be PERFECT, but you will need some sunscreen. I'm the sunscreen expert, trust me.

First off.... BUY YOUR THROWDOWN 19 TICKETS HERE!

The WHOLE Wolf team knows that I ALWAYS need Sunscreen. I don't really tan, just get burnt. With the weather going to be sunny and beautiful on Sunday at Throwdown 19, you might need a guide to the Sunscreen. Trust me, I am a professional when it comes to sunscreen, types, prices, best places to buy it.

You're welcome in advance.

First off, let's talk SPF. Throwdown is an ALL day thing, so you need to makes sure you have the right SPF to be outside all day long.

A very convenient guide untuk reapply sunscreen from Mediiskinstudio. Check them out on Instagram pic.twitter.com/0X0i42dyvL — naufalantezem (@naufalantezemm) August 26, 2019

Don't listen to this nonsense about SPF levels above 30 being the same, those are things tan people say.

So, what brand?

Hard to beat Neutrogena. Less oil (so you don't break out), and it's easier to apply. And of course, SPF 100.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 100+, 3 fl. oz https://t.co/3cmbOycrU0 — Arthur Bancroft (@ArthurBancroft3) August 27, 2019

But, it's hard to beat the convenience of spray suncreen! I learned the hard way at Watershed, that it's hard to cover your back with spray sunscreen. So you'll need to make a sunscreen buddy.

Coppertone SPORT Continuous Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50

- Clip Coupon $4 off

3 Pack on sale $15.49 SHIPPED

Shop Here: https://t.co/qJQSB8upDl pic.twitter.com/lIMUkLLkuI — Today's Steals (@TodaysSteals) June 4, 2019

Best places to BUY sunscreen?

Walgreens is having a BOGO 50% sale on sunscreen right now, pretty hard to beat!

Target has a HUGE selection, and lets be honest..you're gonna be there anyways.

If you don't want to listen to me, listen to these guys. They probably know what they're talking about. JUST MAKE SURE YOU ARE COVERED AT THROWDOWN! If not, come find me. I will gladly share.