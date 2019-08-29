Throwdown 19 Is THIS Sunday! If You're Like Me, You Get Sunburnt EASY! Here Is Your Guide To Throwdown Sunscreen.

With Only 3 Days Until Throwdown, You NEED This Guide To Sunscreen.

August 29, 2019
Throwdown 19 is THIS SUNDAY! The weather is going to be PERFECT, but you will need some sunscreen. I'm the sunscreen expert, trust me. 

The WHOLE Wolf team knows that I ALWAYS need Sunscreen. I don't really tan, just get burnt. With the weather going to be sunny and beautiful on Sunday at Throwdown 19, you might need a guide to the Sunscreen. Trust me, I am a professional when it comes to sunscreen, types, prices, best places to buy it. 

You're welcome in advance. 

First off, let's talk SPF. Throwdown is an ALL day thing, so you need to makes sure you have the right SPF to be outside all day long. 

 

 

Don't listen to this nonsense about SPF levels above 30 being the same, those are things tan people say. 

 

So, what brand?  

Hard to beat Neutrogena. Less oil (so you don't break out), and it's easier to apply. And of course, SPF 100.

But, it's hard to beat the convenience of spray suncreen! I learned the hard way at Watershed, that it's hard to cover your back with spray sunscreen. So you'll need to make a sunscreen buddy. 

 

Best places to BUY sunscreen? 

Walgreens is having a BOGO 50% sale on sunscreen right now, pretty hard to beat! 

Target has a HUGE selection, and lets be honest..you're gonna be there anyways. 

 

 

If you don't want to listen to me, listen to these guys. They probably know what they're talking about. JUST MAKE SURE YOU ARE COVERED AT THROWDOWN! If not, come find me. I will gladly share. 

 

