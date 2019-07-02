Tim McGraw Gives Bone Chilling Performance Of 'God Bless The USA'

Just in time for the 4th Of July, this will FOR SURE make you feel patriotic.

July 2, 2019
Perfect timing from Tim McGraw on this AMAZING 'God Bless The USA' Cover. 

If you didn't know, Tim wrote a book! Its a book on music history, its called Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation. 

On his last stop on his book tour, he surprised the fans with this bone chilling cover of Lee Greenwoods song, 'God Bless The USA'.

 

 

How amazing is that??

