Tim McGraw Gives Bone Chilling Performance Of 'God Bless The USA'

Perfect timing from Tim McGraw on this AMAZING 'God Bless The USA' Cover.

If you didn't know, Tim wrote a book! Its a book on music history, its called Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation.

On his last stop on his book tour, he surprised the fans with this bone chilling cover of Lee Greenwoods song, 'God Bless The USA'.

How amazing is that??