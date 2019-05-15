Tired Of Making Small Talk To Uber Drivers? You Will LOVE This New Uber Feature.

Want a quiet uber ride? You will LOVE the new feature Uber added!

Some days, you just want to ride in quiet! Doesn't make you a bad person, everyone has those days! Finally Uber has answered your prayers of a silent ride, with a new feature called "Quiet Mode". So if you want to skip the small talk, you can turn on Quiet Mode and ride in peace!

However, if you REALLY enjoy talking with your driver, you can do just the opposite! Uber has also added a feature called "Happy To Chat". So when you request a car, you can select "Happy To Chat" and you can engage in some great conversation with your Driver!

Think twice before you turn on Quiet Mode, because you never know what you might experience in an Uber ride! I mean, check out all these super cool stories!

Video of Awesome Uber Drivers Who Surprised Their Clients

This option is currently only available in Uber Black and Uber Black SUV. Fingers crossed they open it to all rides soon!