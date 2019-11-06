3 Scientifically Proven Ways To Relive Stress On National Stress Awareness Day!

Stress is something EVERYONE deals with, but what are the best proven ways to relieve it?

November 6th is National Stress Awareness Day! Stress is something we ALL deal with, but what are some of the ways we can help relieve it?

Thank goodness for science, because they have given us some answers!

1. Eat Foods That Are Rich with Omega- 3 Fatty Acid

Multiple studies show that chronic stress leads to inflammation, which can result to poor health. Omega 3 Fatty Acid can be found most commonly in fish, and the benefit to us is a reduction in inflammation. In fact, just being better about what you eat can change a lot. Numerous studies have shown a correlation between what you eat and your mood.

2. EXERCISE

This one is probably pretty obvious. But, science has shown time and time again that physical activity produces enzymes in your body that not only reduce stress casued inflammation, but a harmful chemical that chronic stress produces called 'kynurenine'. Daily exercise is a great way to not only stay in shape, but help reduce those stress levels.

3. Listen To Music

Again, this one might seem pretty simple, but actually has real life health benefits. MULTIPLE studies have proven that listening to music helps relieve stress by releasing biochemical stress reducers in the body.

Try these 3 things today, and everyday to help get rid of some of that stress!