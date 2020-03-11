Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test POSITIVE For Coronavirus

They become the first celebrities to come forward with a positive diagnosis

March 11, 2020
Wolf

NOOOOOOO!!!! 

 

The married couple announced on Instagram that they have tested positive for Coronaviurs, and are currently in quarantine in Australia. 

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!

Hoping they make a full recovery soon! 

