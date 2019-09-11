Unsung Heroes From 9/11, The Search And Rescue Dogs.

The Search and Rescue Dogs from 9/11 worked night and day to find survivors and remains, often working for 10-12 days at a time. These fearless K-9's are Heroes!

More than 300 dogs were part of the search, rescue, and recovery efforts at Ground Zero. Every year we very rightfully remember the contributions of all the Human Heroes, but you may have never beofre recognized the SAR Dogs.

Video of The Hero Dogs of 9/11

This Twitter thread does a great job of highliting some of the Dogs who worked night and day to try and rescue survivors.