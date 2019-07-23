A Group Of Good Samaritans FLIPPING A Car To Save A Man, Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity. [WATCH]

It's amazing what people can do when we group together!

July 23, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Sometimes it's easy to forget about all the good deeds that happen in the world, this video will help you remember!

THERE IS GOOD IN THE WORLD! 

A driver flipped his truck on an Illinois interstate, and was trapped inside when the vehicle flipped upside down. Instantly people started to group together to try and save the man, and what happens next  will warm your heart. 

 

Isn't it amazing what people can acomplish when we all work together? 

Car Accident
Good Samaritans

