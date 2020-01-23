Bigfoot?!? Washington DOT Camera Captures What Could Be Bigfoot!

What do you think, is that really a Sasquatch??

January 23, 2020
Alek
Alek
Snowy Road
Categories: 
Wolf

DOT Cameras captured what many believe could actually be Bigfoot! Do you see it??

The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted pictures that they captrued by Sherman Pass on State Route 20, that show what many are claiming could be Bigfoot!

 

What do yall think...?!!? Is that Bigfoot??

Tags: 
Bigfoot
Washington DOT
Washington State

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday January 24th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday January 23rd, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday January 22nd, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday January 17th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Bethany Live Love Dance_mixdown Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday January 16th, 2020 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes