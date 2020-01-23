Bigfoot?!? Washington DOT Camera Captures What Could Be Bigfoot!

DOT Cameras captured what many believe could actually be Bigfoot! Do you see it??

The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted pictures that they captrued by Sherman Pass on State Route 20, that show what many are claiming could be Bigfoot!

Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020

What do yall think...?!!? Is that Bigfoot??