Washington Governor Cancels All Puget Sound Schools For 6 Weeks.

The move was made to try and slow the spread of Coronavirus.

March 12, 2020
Alek
Alek
Wolf

All Private and Public Puget Sound Schools are cancelled until April 26th.

Tursday, Governor Inslee announced that all K-12 Public and Private schools will be closing, until April 24th. 

Another closure trying to slow the spread of Coronavirus throughout the greater Seattle area, and the US. 

Seattle
Schools
Closing
Coronavirus

