Washington Governor Cancels All Puget Sound Schools For 6 Weeks.
The move was made to try and slow the spread of Coronavirus.
March 12, 2020
All Private and Public Puget Sound Schools are cancelled until April 26th.
Tursday, Governor Inslee announced that all K-12 Public and Private schools will be closing, until April 24th.
I am directing the closure of all K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 12, 2020
Schools must close by Tuesday, March 17th and stay closed through Friday, April 24. pic.twitter.com/fGcH3Afs5Q
Another closure trying to slow the spread of Coronavirus throughout the greater Seattle area, and the US.