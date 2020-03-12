Washington Governor Cancels All Puget Sound Schools For 6 Weeks.

All Private and Public Puget Sound Schools are cancelled until April 26th.

Tursday, Governor Inslee announced that all K-12 Public and Private schools will be closing, until April 24th.

I am directing the closure of all K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Schools must close by Tuesday, March 17th and stay closed through Friday, April 24. pic.twitter.com/fGcH3Afs5Q — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 12, 2020

Another closure trying to slow the spread of Coronavirus throughout the greater Seattle area, and the US.