Washington Governor Eases Some Restrictions
April 27, 2020
Gov. Inslee announced today, the ease of some outdoor activity restrictions.
Starting on the May 5th, Washington residents will be allowed to continue Fishing, Boating, Golfing, and other outdoor activities.
However, all other restrictins will still apply on May 5th, including the Stay At Home Order.
