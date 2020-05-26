Washington Governor Says Some Counties Will Not Open June 1st
King, and Pierce County are two that are unlikely to move to Phase 2 on June 1st.
Phase 2 could begin June 1st, in Counties that met the criteria.
As of today, King and Pierce County do NOT meet the criteria to enter Phase Two. However, Kitsap County does.
