Washington Governor Says Some Counties Will Not Open June 1st

King, and Pierce County are two that are unlikely to move to Phase 2 on June 1st.

May 26, 2020
Categories: 
King, and Pierce County are two that are unlikely to move to Phase 2 on June 1st. 

Phase 2 could begin June 1st, in Counties that met the criteria. 

As of today, King and Pierce County do NOT meet the criteria to enter Phase Two. However, Kitsap County does. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Washington State
Coronavirus
