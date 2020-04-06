Washington State Schools Closure Extended Through The School Year

Due to Coronavirus concerns, Washington State Closes Schools For Remainder Of The Year

April 6, 2020
Alek
Alek
School
Categories: 
Wolf

Due to Coronavirus concerns, Washington State Closes Schools For Remainder Of The Year.

The Governor and Washington State Superintendent made an announcement that due to Coronaviurs concerns, schools have been closed for the remainder of the School Year. 

 

 

Tags: 
Washington State
school
Coronavirus