Washington State Schools Closure Extended Through The School Year
April 6, 2020
The Governor and Washington State Superintendent made an announcement that due to Coronaviurs concerns, schools have been closed for the remainder of the School Year.
The statewide closure of all public and private schools that began last month will be extended through the remainder of the academic year to help stem the spread of coronavirus. Details here >>https://t.co/hoWrGRDa96— KOMO News (@komonews) April 6, 2020