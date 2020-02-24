[WATCH] Headless Man Caught Walking Across Street On Video

This video is WILD....this guy appears to have no head, but is walking?

There is NO way this is real...Right??

But then again, I can't come up with any other explanation for why this is happening. So...does this guy actually not have a head?

Video of Headless man walking through traffic

The video doesn't look to be edited, but then again....If you saw a headless man walking around, would you just go about your business as normal?