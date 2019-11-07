[WATCH] A Very Young Keith Urban Accept His First CMA Award!

Talk about a throwback! Keith won his first CMA back in 2001 for New Artist Of The Year

Talk about a throwback! Keith won his first CMA back in 2001 for New Artist Of The Year, and he hasnt aged a day in the last 18 years. 

Keith Urban has won PLENTY of CMA awards over the years, but he won his very first alllll the way back in 2001 when he accepted the 'Horizon Award' which has since been renamed to be the 'New Artist Of The Year' Award. 

 

 

Keith has racked up 12 CMA Awards over the years, and is the current holder of Entertainer Of The Year Award. Which, he is nominated for this year as well. 

Will he defend his title? Find out Wednesday on ABC! Also, watch our very own Morning Wolf Pack accept their award for Major Market Radio Show Of The Year! 

