[WATCH] A Very Young Keith Urban Accept His First CMA Award!

Keith Urban has won PLENTY of CMA awards over the years, but he won his very first alllll the way back in 2001 when he accepted the 'Horizon Award' which has since been renamed to be the 'New Artist Of The Year' Award.

Keith has racked up 12 CMA Awards over the years, and is the current holder of Entertainer Of The Year Award. Which, he is nominated for this year as well.

