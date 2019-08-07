WATCH: Keith Urban Do 'Human JukeBox' And Cover Taylor Swift!

Keith Urban did a live video, and took requests from fans. AND IT WAS AWESOME!

August 7, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images / Jason Kempin / Staff

Keith Urban did a Facebook Live Video, and took requests from fans. AND IT WAS AWESOME! He did some of his songs, and some covers of artists like Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry! 

This is SO FUN! Keith Urban took to Facebook Live and asked fans to request songs for him to sing! He does a lot of his songs, but also does a couple covers! 

Check it out! 

 

What song would YOU request??

We can't wait to see part 3 of this. SO MUCH FUN! 

 

Tags: 
Keith Urban
Facebook

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday August 7th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday August 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday August 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday August 2nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday August 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday July 31st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes