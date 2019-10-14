We Hope Chris Young Brings THIS GUY To Hometown Holiday 19!

Will Chris Young bring this guy to Hometown Holiday 19?? Fingers crossed...

JUST ANNOUNCED, Chris Young is coming to play Hometown Holiday 2019 on December 5th!

Chris usually has with him, the CUTEST and goodest boy, Porter.

Pretty much EVERY picture on Chris' Instagram has his dog, Porter in it. Which we are 100% here for, HOPEFULLY Porter is with us on December 5th at Hometown Holiday!