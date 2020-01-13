With All This Snow, Check The SDOT Map To See When/IF Your Street Will Be Plowed!
Check The Map SDOT Sent Out To See If Your Street Will Be Cleared Of Snow!
January 13, 2020
Check The Map SDOT Sent Out To See When Your Street Will Be Cleared Of Snow!
The Puget Sound are will be getting snow this week!!
But, will your street be plowed? And if so, When??
SDOT released a map of every street in city limits that tells you when and how much your street will be plowed! Check out the map to help plan your commute accordingly!
As snow & ice heads our way throughout the coming week, our crews will be working non-stop to plow & clear streets!https://t.co/GrcMg83h1H#TakeWinterByStorm pic.twitter.com/XWX4uhPair— seattledot (@seattledot) January 13, 2020