With All This Snow, Check The SDOT Map To See When/IF Your Street Will Be Plowed!

January 13, 2020
Alek
Alek
Check The Map SDOT Sent Out To See When Your Street Will Be Cleared Of Snow! 

 

The Puget Sound are will be getting snow this week!! 

But, will your street be plowed? And if so, When??

SDOT released a map of every street in city limits that tells you when and how much your street will be plowed! Check out the map to help plan your commute accordingly!

