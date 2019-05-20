WOLFPACK!! Jon Pardi Is Coming To Seattle!!!

We have the secret scoop on when and where Jon Pardi will be in Seattle!

JON PARDI IS COMING TO SEATTLE!!

October 24th, Jon will be bringing his 'Heartache Medication' Tour to the Paramount Theatre!

This is #HeartacheMedication, the new single off the new album coming out in September!! Also, some more big news...headlining a tour this fall and bringing along @RileyGreenMusic! Presale codes going out next week if you're on the list! https://t.co/pDPJ6gjuaA pic.twitter.com/LmZX5hhbb2 — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) May 20, 2019

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but if you sign up HERE, you can get the pre-sale code NEXT WEEK!