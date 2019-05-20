WOLFPACK!! Jon Pardi Is Coming To Seattle!!!

We have the secret scoop on when and where Jon Pardi will be in Seattle! 

JON PARDI IS COMING TO SEATTLE!! 

October 24th, Jon will be bringing his 'Heartache Medication' Tour to the Paramount Theatre! 

  

 

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but if you sign up HERE, you can get the pre-sale code NEXT WEEK! 

