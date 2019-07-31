Woman CUTS Off Belly Button, Sends To Boyfriend As Gift.

Yeah, you read that right. This Woman had her belly button removed, so she could send it to her boyfriend....as a gift?

Paulina Casillas Landeros, in 2015 had her belly button removed, to "cut all unions from everything and everyone". Not sure the belly button is what ties me to people, but she felt the need to do it! Paulina loved her boyfriend (at the time) SO MUCH.... she put the belly button in a bag with a note that read "I love you". She said it was VERY emotional.

Woman gets belly button removed and sends it to her boyfriend as a gift https://t.co/2NSyxiSkwl — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) October 26, 2018

The holidays will be here beofre you know it! I bet you can think of a loved one that would REALLY appreciate receiving your belly button as a gift under the tree this year!

Paulina almost INSTANTLY regretted the decision. Not only did she get an infection after having it removed, that made her unable to stand or walk for days. But, her and the man who recieved the belly button are no longer together. Annnnddd HE STILL HAS THE BELLY BUTTON. Pretty sure thats the FIRST thing I would want returned.