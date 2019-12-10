The BEST Christmas Present This Year, Is A 52 Ounce Stocking FULL Of Ranch Dressing
For someone who LOVES Rach Dressing, this has to be a Christmas Miracle.
December 10, 2019
For someone who LOVES Rach Dressing, this has to be a Christmas Miracle.
Hidden Valley Ranch is making Ranch Lovers Christmas dreams come true.
They are selling at 52 Oz. Christmas Stocking FILLED with Ranch.
Hidden Valley is selling a Christmas stocking filled with 52 ounces of ranch dressing https://t.co/jEAFFD1Vzm pic.twitter.com/UswJBuRRJm— Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) November 15, 2019
The thing even has a spout at the bottom so the ranch can flow out perfectly.
And for the LOW price of $35, this ranch lovers DREAM can be yours. You can buy one HERE from Hidden Valley.