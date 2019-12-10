The BEST Christmas Present This Year, Is A 52 Ounce Stocking FULL Of Ranch Dressing

For someone who LOVES Rach Dressing, this has to be a Christmas Miracle. 

December 10, 2019
Alek
Alek
Ranch Stocking
Categories: 
Wolf

For someone who LOVES Rach Dressing, this has to be a Christmas Miracle. 

Hidden Valley Ranch is making Ranch Lovers Christmas dreams come true. 

They are selling at 52 Oz. Christmas Stocking FILLED with Ranch. 

 

 

 

The thing even has a spout at the bottom so the ranch can flow out perfectly. 

And for the LOW price of $35, this ranch lovers DREAM can be yours. You can buy one HERE from Hidden Valley. 

Tags: 
Ranch
Christmas Stocking

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday December 10th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday December 9th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday December 5th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday December 4th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday December 3rd, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday December 2nd, 2019 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes