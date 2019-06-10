You Can Buy This Tribute T-Shirt for Granger Smith's Son, River. All Proceeds Are Donated In Honor Of River Smith.

100% of the proceeds go to Dell Children's Medical Center in honor of River Kelly Smith.

June 10, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff

Some of the worst news we've heard in a very long time, that Granger's 3 year old son, River passed away last week. 

Granger's clothing brand Yee Yee Apparel, is selling River Tribute T-Shirts. 100% of the proceeds from the shirt will be donated to Dell Childrens Medical Center in honor of River Kelly Smith. 

Tags: 
Granger Smith
Dell Children's Hospital

