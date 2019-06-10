You Can Buy This Tribute T-Shirt for Granger Smith's Son, River. All Proceeds Are Donated In Honor Of River Smith.
Some of the worst news we've heard in a very long time, that Granger's 3 year old son, River passed away last week.
Granger's clothing brand Yee Yee Apparel, is selling River Tribute T-Shirts. 100% of the proceeds from the shirt will be donated to Dell Childrens Medical Center in honor of River Kelly Smith.
The River Smith Tribute Shirt is now on sale.— Yee Yee Apparel (@YeeYeeApparel) June 10, 2019
100% of the proceeds will go to Dell Childrens Medical Center in honor of River Kelly Smith. River was Granger and Amber Smith's youngest son who tragically passed away on June 6, 2019.
