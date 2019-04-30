You Can Now Buy Crocs...With Fanny Packs ON Them.

No, we're not kidding....

"Crocs" has teamed up with "Beams" to make something you didn't know you needed....Crocs with minin Fanny Packs attached to them.

You get all the same comfot and fashion that come with wearing Crocs, but a convient place to carry your things! Becasue pockets are lame, right?

What do you think, Wolfpack....would you wear these??