Oscar Mayer Is Hiring To Drive A Weinermobile Across The Country!
Being a 'Hotdogger' would be one of the COOLEST jobs ever!
January 7, 2020
YOU could be the next 'Hotdogger'! Which is what they call the lucky person who gets to represent the Oscar Mayer brand, by driving across the Country in the world famous Weinermobile!
Hotdogger applications are officially open -- Click the link in our bio if you’re a recent college grad and seeing the country behind America’s favorite hot dog on wheels is your idea of a year well spent ------
This is a full time job, with a competitive salary, benefits, expenses, and even some company swag!
Does this sound like a DREAM job?? Apply HERE!