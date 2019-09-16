Your Favorite Book On Tape Is Most Likely Voiced By A Serial Killer

This Famous Serial Killer Spent Over 5,000 Hours Recording Books On Tape

September 16, 2019
Alek
Alek

Evening Standard / Stringer

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Some Audio Books are read by celebrities, some by the books Aurthors. But...This Serial Killer spent 11 years and over 5,000 hours recording Books On Tape. 

Serial Killer Edmund Kemper, is currently serving eight concurrent life sentences for killing 6 college students. He was given the name the 'Co-ed Killer'. 

During the years 1977-1987, Ed Kemper was part of a program called 'The Blind Project', a program that was setup by the Prison that houses Kemper. The 'Blind Project' allowed Kemper to record over 5,000 hours of Audio Books. Some of the more recognizable Titles that Kemper voice are, Flowers in the Attic, The Glass Key, Merlin's Mirror, Petals on the Wind, The Rosary Murders, Sphinx and Star Wars. 

 

 

Recording the audio books meant a lot to Kemper,  "I can't begin to tell you what this has meant to me, to be able to do something constructive for someone else, to be appreciated by so many people, the good feeling it gives me after what I have done."

Tags: 
Ed Kemper
Audio Books

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday September 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday September 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday September 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday August 30th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday August 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes