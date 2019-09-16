Your Favorite Book On Tape Is Most Likely Voiced By A Serial Killer

Some Audio Books are read by celebrities, some by the books Aurthors. But...This Serial Killer spent 11 years and over 5,000 hours recording Books On Tape.

Serial Killer Edmund Kemper, is currently serving eight concurrent life sentences for killing 6 college students. He was given the name the 'Co-ed Killer'.

During the years 1977-1987, Ed Kemper was part of a program called 'The Blind Project', a program that was setup by the Prison that houses Kemper. The 'Blind Project' allowed Kemper to record over 5,000 hours of Audio Books. Some of the more recognizable Titles that Kemper voice are, Flowers in the Attic, The Glass Key, Merlin's Mirror, Petals on the Wind, The Rosary Murders, Sphinx and Star Wars.

Recording the audio books meant a lot to Kemper, "I can't begin to tell you what this has meant to me, to be able to do something constructive for someone else, to be appreciated by so many people, the good feeling it gives me after what I have done."