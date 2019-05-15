Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan Among CMT Performers

There will be no shortage of star power at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Luke Bryan are among the first performers to sign on for the annual production.

Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett will also be on-stage in Nashville for the ceremony on June 5th. It will be hosted by Little Big Town.

Those eight acts alone would be enough to keep most country music fans entertained, but organizers expect to announce more of the all-star line-up of performers in the days leading up to the show.

Underwood has won the most belt buckles in CMT Music Awards history with 18. She will get the chance to add to that total with two more nominations this year, including for video of the year for “Cry Pretty.”