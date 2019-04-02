Carrie Underwood Shares Inspiring Post-Workout Pic

Carrie Underwood is pretty busy these days. She’s raising two kids and preparing for a tour, both at rehearsals and at the gym, and she wants fans to know it’s not all glitz and glam just because she’s a celebrity.

The “Church Bells” singer shared a post-workout pic that shows her looking like most other 36-year-old women would after breaking a sweat. She wrote: “When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!”

Underwood and her husband, ex-NHL player Mike Fisher, are the proud parents of 2-month-old Jacob and 3-year-old Isaiah. In a prior Instagram post, Carrie said she was having more trouble “bouncing back” after Jacob’s birth, but that she promised herself that she would appreciate what her body could do, and to stop focusing on what it can’t.

She's also dealing with a son who has a pretty good sense of humor:

My own kid just called me “Carefree Underwear.” This is basically elementary school all over again. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 31, 2019

Underwood will be performing live at the 2019 ACM Awards this Sunday. The Cry Pretty Tour 360 begins on May 1st in Greensboro, NC and runs deep into the fall.