Disney Banking On Star Wars and Marvel To Compete With Netflix

Company announces launch date for streaming service

November 9, 2018
Bob Diehl
Diego Luna and Tom Hiddleston

© Sipa USA / © Press Association

Disney is hoping some of its most popular characters will help it go toe-to-toe with Netflix. The company announced its new direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+, will launch in the U.S. in late 2019.

CEO Bob Iger also announced that Lucasfilm is developing a second Star Wars live-action series for Disney+. The show will follow Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor.

Disney+ is also working on a live-action series centered around Loki, a fan-favorite Marvel character that has appeared in some of the Avengers movies. Tom Hiddleston will star.

