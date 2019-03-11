Dustin Lynch Changes Course on New 'Ridin' Roads' EP

Dustin Lynch is following up his sixth number one single with a 3-song EP while we wait for his next LP. Ridin’ Roads contains the title track, along with “Little Town Livin’” and “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes.”

“Ridin’ Roads” muses about a peaceful drive with the perfect partner on a beautiful, moonlit night.

“Ridin' roads that don't nobody go down / A little trip through the country side / These 38s makin' the world go 'round / I hit a curb just to make you slide / Only light is the flashing yellow / Only thing that I want is your kiss / I'm lovin' nothin' to do with you, baby / Just ridin' roads on a night like this.”

Lynch takes a left turn on “Little Town Livin” with a surprise rap after a laid back acoustic intro. Another left turn leads to “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes,” a slickly produced track with a lazy groove.

Lynch went to number one with “Good Girl” a few months after being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Reba McEntire. The singer-songwriter will join Thomas Rhett's 2019 'Very Hot Summer Tour' as a supporting act in May.