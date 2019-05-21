Eric Church Cracks Himself Up While Covering Snoop Dogg

Watch the country star honor the hometown rapper in LA

May 21, 2019
Bob Diehl

Eric Church skillfully turned a 90s rap classic into an acoustic guitar ditty during a recent live show. The country star honored hometown boy Snoop Dogg in LA with a cover of his “Gin and Juice.”

Related: Eric Church Surprises Fans Before Hometown Concert

Snoop’s unflinching lyrics combined with Church’s earnest delivery provided a few laughs during the second of two marathon shows at Staples Center over the weekend.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time Church covered Snoop. The “Drink in My Hand” singer did the honors during a February show in Cleveland. It’s not unusual for Church to honor hometown artists regardeless of genre when he’s on tour. He covered Eminem and Bob Seger in Detroit earlier this year.

New dates were recently added to Church’s Double Down tour if you want to see what he has in store next. Get the full schedule here.

Tags: 
Eric Church
Snoop Dogg

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday May 20th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday May 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday May 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday May 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes