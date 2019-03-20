Eric Church Surprises Fans Before Hometown Concert

The country star also extended his tour into the fall

March 20, 2019
Bob Diehl
Eric Church performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival in 2018

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival

Some lucky fans who attended Eric Church’s recent hometown show didn’t need front row seats to get up close and personal with the country star.

Related: Dan + Shay Surprise Couple at Disney Wedding

The “Desperate Man” singer walked through the concourse of the Greensboro Coliseum as the gates were opening, surprising those who got there early. Church shook hands and took pictures with fans. The exciting moment was produced for a video that was posted on Instagram.

Church just extended his busy touring schedule until well into the fall.  He was also just announced as a performer at the 2019 ACM Awards, which will be held on April 7th in Las Vegas.

Tags: 
country
Eric Church

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 20th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 19th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 18th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes