Rascal Flatts Shares the Artists on Their Summer Playlists

The calendar has flipped to spring – a time when the air starts to get warmer and the definition of the perfect song changes. We had a chance to catch up with country music legends Rascal Flatts to hear about their favorite warm weather tunes. Watch the video above for who’s on summer playlists for Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney.

Related: Alleged Mob Member Linked to Toby Keith’s Failed Bar May Have Taken Down Rascal Flatts’ Too

Rascal Flatts’ have a few songs of their own that sound a little better while wearing a t-shirt and shorts, including “Fast Cars and Freedom.” Listen to an exclusive, easy-going version below, along with their most recent single “Back to Life.”

"FAST CARS AND FREEDOM"

"BACK TO LIFE"

Rascal Flatts will be on the road this summer providing their own playlist. The tour kicks off on May 16th in Cincinnati and runs through September 21st in Burgettstown, PA. Check out the full list of dates here.