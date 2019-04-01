George Strait's Wife Appears in "Codigo" Video

The song is an ode to tequila drinking

April 1, 2019
Bob Diehl

George Strait’s wife, Norma, makes an appearance in the video for his new song “Codigo.” The song is an ode to the tequila that the country legend invests in, and the video was shot on location where the liquor is made in Jalisco, Mexico.

Norma’s first cameo in the fun, laid back clip comes as patrons in a scenic bar are inspired to dance to the song while George strums an acoustic guitar. Norman and George then come together for a dance of their own at the end of the video.

“Codigo” is one of the 13 tracks on Strait’s 28th studio album Honkey Tonk Time Machine. The king of country is set to take the stage for a live collaboration with Miranda Lambert at the 2019 ACM Awards. The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire in Las Vegas on April 7th.

Tags: 
country
George Strait

Recent Podcast Audio

Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Welcomes World Of Dance Contestant Audrey Lane Partlow Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 27th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 26th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes