Jake Owen Clears His Instagram to Announce New Album

Jake Owen’s Instagram doesn’t say much anymore, but what it does say is kind of big news. The country star wiped his account completely clean and posted nine new photos. Put them all together and you have the cover for a new album that is due out on March 29th.

Here’s what it looks like on Twitter:

Greetings From Jake... new album out 3.29.19 pic.twitter.com/vmV9RFJAPv — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 28, 2019

The cover for Greetings from…Jake is reminiscent of Bruce Springsteen's Greetings from Asbury Park and will be the “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer’s first studio LP in three years. The album will include “Down to the Honkeytonk,” which is nominated for Single of the Year at the 54th ACM Awards.

"Greetings From...Jake is a pure representation of who I am, where I've been, what I love and where I am going," Owen said in a statement. "It's a fresh hello from a point in my career where I feel so comfortable and fulfilled. I cannot wait for everyone to hear what we've been cooking up.”