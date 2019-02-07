Keith Urban is Ready for Some Hockey

If you’re a hockey fan and a country music fan, Philadelphia is the place to be on February 23rd.

Keith Urban will headline the entertainment side of things for the 2019 NHL Stadium Series game. The hometown Flyers will host their cross-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins outdoors at Lincoln Financial Field – home of the Eagles.

You can also get a front row seat on your couch. The game and Urban’s performance will air live on NBC at 8pm. Urban will take the stage during the first intermission.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Keith will be performing live during the 2019 Coors Light @NHL #StadiumSeries at Lincoln Financial Field on Feb 23!! -- We'll see you there or on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/f6BaPuNYYl — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 6, 2019

Urban and sports have been a good mix this year. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer played the tailgate party prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 7th.