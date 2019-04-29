Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo Give "Old Town Road" Its Live Debut at Stagecoach

Plus: watch interviews with Luke Combs and Sam Hunt

April 29, 2019
Bob Diehl

The annual Stagecoach Festival got the ending it needed, while proving once and for all that “Old Town Road” is without a doubt a country song.

Lil Nas X powered the song to #1, before Billy Ray Cyrus joined in on a remix. Last night, the two gave “Old Town Road” its live debut with Diplo, who just released his own remix.

The cell phone-holding crowd bounced to the beat of the country trap song, and turned up the volume for the chorus: “I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more. I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road.”

The song was briefly on the country charts until it was decided that it didn’t fit the genre, but the song keeps getting high profile support like this to remove any doubt.

We had a chance to catch up with some of country’s biggest artists all throughout Stagecoach. Check out interviews with Luke Combs and Sam Hunt below.  

