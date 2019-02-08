Maren Morris Releases "Common" with Brandi Carlile

Last weekend, Maren Morris joined Brandi Carlile on-stage in Mexico to debut their new collaboration. Clips of the performance appeared on social media, but now we’re hearing the rest of “Common.”

Related: Maren Morris Shares Video for Empowering Single "GIRL"

Morris handles the first half of the mid-tempo track as she sings about the polarized state of the human race: “I've been tryna carry on, but I'm crushed under the weight of the world where I belong.”

Carlile comes in on the chorus and then takes the second verse: “If all we need is love, how the hell did we forget?”

“Common” will appear on Morris’ forthcoming album GIRL.

Morris and Carlile will be engaged in some friendly competition at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony this Sunday. They’re both nominated for Record of the Year. Carlile is up for a total of six awards and Morris is right on her heels with five nominations.