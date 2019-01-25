Maren Morris Shares Video for Empowering Single "GIRL"

“We don’t want more than anyone else, we want the same as everyone else.”

Maren Morris has something to say and she begins her new video for ‘GIRL’ by saying it on camera. The video shows Morris and other women facing challenging situations in life and conquering them together.

“One of the hard things about being a girl is having to always answer questions about why it’s harder to be a girl,” Morris says to wrap up the video.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer took us even further inside her new single in an exclusive interview. She said she wanted to start 2019 off with a song that was an empowering but not preachy statement.

Morris is nominated for five GRAMMY awards including Record of the Year. The country star will head out on Girl: The World Tour in March. Check out the dates here.