Old Dominion Asks for Another Chance on "Some People Do"

Old Dominion stripped things down and wore their hearts on their sleeves for their new single “Some People Do.” The country quintet pleads for forgiveness on the sparse ballad: “Most wouldn't forgive / What I put you through / But I'm here tonight / Hoping some people do.”

Related: ACM Awards: Lauren Alaina, Old Dominion, Granger Smith Reveal Their Most Vegas Moments

“We pushed ourselves on this album,” Old Dominion said in a statement. “This song is a side of us we haven’t shown as blatantly, and it's a little scary to put out into the world. But part of our job as songwriters is to tell the truth, even if it’s hard to go there.”

“Some People Do” was co-written by Thomas Rhett and follows “Make it Sweet” as a preview of what’s to come. You can catch Old Dominion on tour all summer long. Check out the complete list of dates here.