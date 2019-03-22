Reba McEntire Finds Life-Changing Love on New Single "Freedom"

Reba McEntire has just released a rousing new single about one of life’s most basic needs. “Freedom” is about finding true love and then holding on to it like nothing else matters.

Related: Reba McEntire Disappointed in Lack of Female Nominees at ACM Awards

On a chorus that will have you jumping out of your seat wherever you are, Reba passionately sings: “That's why people fight for it, rise for it / Burn up the night for it / Cry for it, grind for it / Cross rivers wide for it / Once you've held the truth / There's nothing you won't do / And when I look into your eyes / I know why people died for it.”

Reba posted a video on social media that takes fans into the recording studio for the production of “Freedom.” The track will appear Reba’s forthcoming album Stronger Than the Truth. It will be released on April 5th.

Go in the studio with Reba as she records her new single "Freedom" from the new album STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH, available in just two weeks! Listen to "Freedom" here now: https://t.co/wdEJI10dTu pic.twitter.com/f1VpMrjxkB — Reba (@reba) March 22, 2019

We’re also looking forward to watching Reba hot the ACM Awards for the 16th time. Tune in to CBS on April 7th for the ceremony live from Las Vegas.