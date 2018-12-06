Tim McGraw To Play Shows In Cuba

Tim McGraw is heading south to – to Cuba – and country music fans are invited to tag along for the once in a lifetime performances.

Tim McGraw: One of Those Havana Nights is a 4-day trip being organized by Music & Arts Live for Memorial Day weekend 2019.

The event is being billed as the first major American country star to perform in Cuba. There will be two acoustic shows by McGraw– one intimate and one open to the public – with Cuban artists performing the other nights. McGraw says he can’t wait to get there.

“I’ve never been to Cuba but have always wanted to go,” McGraw said in a statement. “I imagine the Cuban culture to be a little bit like growing up in Louisiana, where music, food and family play a big part in daily life.”

McGraw says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to share his music with the Cuban people because music transcends language.

“One of the best things we can do as humans is to expand our knowledge of other cultures and people,” McGraw said. “The best way to do that is through travel… Cuba will give me a new palette of sounds and colors to draw from next time I go to create.”

Travel packages range from $2,999 to $5,799. Individual tourism for U.S. citizens to Cuba has been discontinued under the Trump Administration, but trips with licensed travel groups such as Music & Arts live in allowed.