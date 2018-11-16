Watch Hilarious "Mean Tweets" Country Music Edition

The Country Music Awards aired this week from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Check out our comprehensive exclusive coverage here.

Some of the big winners were Keith Urban for Entertainer of the Year, Chris Stapleton for Single of the Year, and Carrie Underwood for Female Vocalist of the Year.

But there were some other, little-known awards of sorts that were handed out during the latest edition of “Mean Tweets” County Music Edition on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For example, Kacey Musgraves took home the award for “worst-dressed,” and Rascal Flatts won “worst band.” Check out some of the other insults that stars like Jake Owen, Dierks Bentley and Lauren Alaina handled like champs.