Carrie Underwood Forced to Postpone Upcoming Concert

The NBA Finals sidelines the 'Cry Pretty Tour 360'

May 29, 2019

By: Anthony Donatelli (KFRG)

Carrie Underwood will have to postpone her upcoming June 9th concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

The arena is home to the Tortonto Raptors who have made it to the NBA Finals, where they will play the Golden State Warriors. Due to a schedule conflict, the arena tweeted out that Underwood's show will be re-scheduled for a later date.

Underwood is currently on the road on her massive Cry Pretty Tour 360, which includes Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Tags: 
Carrie Underwood

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday May 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday May 24th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday May 23rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes