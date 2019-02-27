No Pinterest Fail Here..Carrie Underwood's Son Has AMAZING Birthday Cake!

You ever try to make a cake you see on Pinterest, and it didn't turn out? Carrie Underwood can't relate.

Carrie Underwood DELIVERED for her son, Isiah's 4th birthday party. Now, she didn't make the cake but it is still AMAZING!

Isaiah's favorite movie is Muppets Most Wanted, so he wanted a cake that was themed after his favorite movie!

It's a multi-level cake, with Kermit the frog (in a birthday hat, very fitting!) and some of his other mupet friends!

The birthday fun didn't end with the cake though, Isiah got to drop the ceremonial puck at his dad, Mike Fisher, Nashville Predators Hockey game! The night was VERY special as it was 'Mike Fisher Night' to celebrate Fisher's years of leadership with the team, but Mike wanted to share the night with Isaiah for his birthday!

Video of Mike Fisher and his son drop the ceremonial puck

Carrie and Mike welcomed another baby boy, Jacob, to the family in January. Such a cute family! We couldn't be happier for them!