Hardy

Singer, Songwriter, Hardy is Country Music's NEW Star!

Hardy has written a pair of #1 Songs, and has a hit of his own.

March 1, 2019

Did you know new country artist,  Hardy wrote these #1 Songs??

Songs like Morgan Wallen's "Up Down", Florida Georgia Line's "Simple" and "Talk You Out Of It" are all songs that Hardy has written! 

 

 

 

 

 

In addition to writting songs for other Artists, Hardy has wirtten and perfomed his new single "Rednecker" and a song called "Signed, Sober You". Making him one of the most exciting artist to watch this year!  Hardy is playing his FIRST ever headlining show Tomorrow Night in Georgia. 

 

 

 

Hardy, whose full name is Michael Hardy, is from Philadelphia, Mississippi. Before becoming a performer himself, he spent years as a songwriter and obviously had some MAJOR success. He also looks the part, mullet and all! 

 

You can hear his song "Rednecker" right here, on 100.7 The Wolf! 

 

 

