Singer, Songwriter, Hardy is Country Music's NEW Star!

Did you know new country artist, Hardy wrote these #1 Songs??

Songs like Morgan Wallen's "Up Down", Florida Georgia Line's "Simple" and "Talk You Out Of It" are all songs that Hardy has written!

Video of Florida Georgia Line - Simple

Video of Florida Georgia Line - Talk You Out Of It

Video of Morgan Wallen - Up Down ft. Florida Georgia Line

In addition to writting songs for other Artists, Hardy has wirtten and perfomed his new single "Rednecker" and a song called "Signed, Sober You". Making him one of the most exciting artist to watch this year! Hardy is playing his FIRST ever headlining show Tomorrow Night in Georgia.

Video of REDNECKER - HARDY

Hardy, whose full name is Michael Hardy, is from Philadelphia, Mississippi. Before becoming a performer himself, he spent years as a songwriter and obviously had some MAJOR success. He also looks the part, mullet and all!

Who wants one? A post shared by HARDY (@hardy) on Feb 17, 2019 at 7:44pm PST

You can hear his song "Rednecker" right here, on 100.7 The Wolf!