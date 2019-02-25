Darius Rucker To Receive Award For His Work In The Community!

Darius Rucker has done SO much work in the community, and he is finally going to be awarded for it!

On May the, Darius is going to receive the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award at the 2019 Music Business Association Awards & Hall of Fame.

Darius has spent so much of his time giving back, especially in his home state of South Carolina. Darius is a big time supporter of the MUSC Children Hospital which is located in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. He also has a Foundation, Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation which has a main focus on supporting public education and helps to raise MILLIONS for other charities around the country.

St. Jude's Chrildrens Hospital has also been a recipient of Rucker's kindness, an annual golf tournament and concert has raised millions for St.Judes. In addition to performing himself, Darius often has a large lineup of celebrity friends perform at this show including Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and Brad Paisley, just to name a few.

Congratulations, and THANK YOU to Darius Rucker for all of his generosity and hard work to better the country!

To get more information on the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation, check out the website HERE