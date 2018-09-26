10 Best Bacon Recipes That Will Make You Drool

#BourbonAndBaconFest Coming to Tacoma!

September 26, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Some would argue there's nothing more American than bacon. What is it about that cured piece of salty pork that drives us crazy? There's not enough time to list all the reasons we love that stuff! There's just as many different ways to prepare it, too. Eat bacon plain, add it as a topping, or replace your sandwich bread with it. Many prefer to pair it with bourbon, one of the reasons why Bourbon and Bacon Fest is growing and expanding to Tacoma at the T Dome October 27th! Nothing is unreasonable when it comes to bacon. Check out the 10 Best Recipes with BACON...

Get you tickets for Bourbon and Bacon Fest : http://tacoma.bourbonandbaconfest.com/

