2020 DeAnna Lee Dance & Boot Boogie Babes Auditions

Do you love country music? Line dancing? DeAnna Lee Dance is looking for all levels of dancers for three performance teams including the Boot Boogie Babes, the Boot Girls, and Boot Chicks!

DeAnna Lee Dance provides a safe space for women of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds to grow through dance and friendships.

Auditions begin Monday, January 27th at Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island (where all teams rehearse weekly). It's $60/ dancer ro register.

To register, please email DeAnna Lee at bootboogiebabes@gmail.com!

Here's a little more about the process!

Here's the 2020 Boot Boogie Babes Audition dance "Sneak Peek" and first few 8 counts. Music: Aaron Crawford "Wedding Day Rewind"

2020 DeAnna Lee Dance & Boot Boogie Babes Facebook Event page link HERE!

We've made a Youtube page with all of the audition dances broken down with counts in teach and demo videos. You can access HERE!

Video of Miranda Lambert - Locomotive Line DanceTeach &amp; Demo (Boot Boogie Babes)

FAQ's answered here:

DeAnna Lee Dance is so excited for 2020 Auditions for all three of our dance teams, the Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle's Line Dance Team, Boot Girls, Seattle's Intermediate Line Dance Team, and the Boot Chicks, Seattle's Beginner Line Dance Team.. We are in search of every level of dancer who is looking for a safe space for women of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds to grow through dance and friendships.



PLEASE ARRIVE AT 7 pm for registration for each workshop.



Audition Workshop Schedule at Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island



Monday, January 27th 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Monday, February 3rd 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Monday, February 10th 7:30 - 9:30 pm

Monday, February 17th 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm



If you are interested in the Boot Boogie Babes or Boot Girls level, you will be asked to learn additional dances. Call backs for those levels will be held on these dates:



Tuesday, February 4th 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Tuesday, February 11th 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Location: Stroum Jewish Community Center - Mercer Island



https://www.google.com/maps/place/Stroum+Jewish+Community+Center/@47.575559,-122.208098,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xca283b932c5f7398!8m2!3d47.575559!4d-122.208098



You will be auditioning along side the existing members of each team. A portion of the Boot Boogie Babes level Audition dance is posted on Facebook along with a tutorial over Thanksgiving break. Follow our Facebook page for updates:



https://www.facebook.com/BootBoogieBabesSeattle/?ref=bookmarks



During Auditions we will teach several of the audition dances posted on Facebook.



During each workshop/ audition we will be determining what level will suit each dancer best. If cuts need to be made hopefuls will be notified through an email from the Director. TIP: We provide a safe space! If you bring a great attitude, smile, and a desire to dance, we can help you grow and find a spot for you! Bad attitudes are not allowed...ever!



The 2020 Boot Boogie Babes, Boot Girls, and Boot Chicks teams will be announced to the public on Monday, February 17th.



FYI/ Additional Information About DLD: We rehearse once a week for two hours between mid-February through December 1st. Team dues are $50/ month. We have a performance schedule for the year that we will give you so you can let us know how it works with your schedule. As a member of the DeAnna Lee Dance organization, we ask that you make us a priority. We always understand when you have sick children, work conflicts, vacations, etc. But as a performance team, if you miss you are responsible for learning what was taught that week. You will always have plenty of Boot Sisters to help you catch up.



For auditions please wear comfortable clothing that will enable to you to dance and your cowboy boots. If you don't have cowboy boots, you can wear comfortable shoes/ tennis shoes. TIP: We know where to get cowboy boots on the cheap. Ask us! We'll share our secrets!



Think work out clothes and cowboy boots! Bring water!



We look forward to seeing you!



Kick Your Boots Up!



~DeAnna Lee