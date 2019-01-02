3-D Videos Show How to Get Around Seattle When Tunnel Opens

On January 11th driving in, around, and through Seattle will never be the same again. When the tunnel opens in February we're going to have to learn how to navigate Seattle in a whole new way.

WSDOT has put together a series of 3-D videos that show how you can access the tunnel from both the north and south entrances. They also explain how the new streets will work. We found these videos extremely helpful.

Video of Getting TO SOUTHBOUND 99 from Seattle with the new SR 99 tunnel

Video of Driving NORTH to and through Seattle with the new SR 99 tunnel