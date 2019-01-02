3-D Videos Show How to Get Around Seattle When Tunnel Opens

January 2, 2019
On January 11th driving in, around, and through Seattle will never be the same again. When the tunnel opens in February we're going to have to learn how to navigate Seattle in a whole new way. 

WSDOT has put together a series of 3-D videos that show how you can access the tunnel from both the north and south entrances. They also explain how the new streets will work. We found these videos extremely helpful. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

