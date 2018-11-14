3 Reason Maren Morris Will Set #Hometown18 on Fire

Maren Morris will take the stage at Hometown Holiday Thursday, December 6th at accesso Showare Center. When she does, she's gonna set that place on fire!

Here's three reasons why!

1. Maren Morris has class AND style! Just look at her! Does she ever take a bad photo...we think not!

2. Maren is a great Mom to her bulldog! Look at that baby! He's in bulldog heaven. Wonder if he knows that is mom is a huge country star?

JUST LOVE ME, YOU BASTARD! pic.twitter.com/4bLrr2oJYz — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 9, 2018

3. We can't forget the biggest reason of all... that VOICE!

We are so thrilled to have @MarenMorris on our new album #PTXChristmasIsHere to sing "When You Believe" with us! Here's a little behind-the-scenes clip of her recording the song... ---- You can listen to the full track here: https://t.co/7GQ9ueTocD. #FBF pic.twitter.com/ikYQtOVom0 — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) October 26, 2018

We love you Maren and can't wait to see you at the show!

