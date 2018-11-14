3 Reason Maren Morris Will Set #Hometown18 on Fire

November 14, 2018
DeAnna Lee
Maren Morris will take the stage at Hometown Holiday Thursday, December 6th at accesso Showare Center. When she does, she's gonna set that place on fire! 

Here's three reasons why! 

1. Maren Morris has class AND style! Just look at her! Does she ever take a bad photo...we think not! 

2. Maren is a great Mom to her bulldog! Look at that baby! He's in bulldog heaven. Wonder if he knows that is mom is a huge country star? 

3. We can't forget the biggest reason of all... that VOICE! 

We love you Maren and can't wait to see you at the show! 

Text & Win your tickets all week at 12:10 pm, 4:10 pm, 6:10 pm, & 8:10 pm. 

